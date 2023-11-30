‘The Championship’s best player’ – Hull City vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Hull City head into the weekend’s game at the MKM Stadium on a good run of form. Liam Rosenior’s side currently sit in 6th place in the Championship table.

They will be full of confidence as well, as in their last league game the Tigers comfortably defeated Rotherham United 4-1.

It hasn’t been as successful a season so far for Watford. The Hornets are in mid-table in the division, sitting in 13th in the Championship with six points separating them from this weekend’s opponents.

However, Watford will go into the game in good spirts. In midweek they staged an impressive fightback at Vicarage Road, coming back from two goals down to defeat Norwich City 3-2.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Hull City were fancied to do well under Liam Rosenior this season, and that is just what is happening. They have won four out of their last six league games, and are showing that they belong in top six of the Championship.

“Valerien Ismael would no doubt love for his Watford side to show a similar consistency. Interestingly their recent record is fairly similar to Hull’s, with three wins in their last six league fixtures.

“However, when it comes down to it, Hull have the better team at the moment, and that should be enough for them to stay in the play-off places with a comfortable win.”

Hull City vs Watford prediction: 3-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“I’ll be going for a Hull win here. They’ve got the wind in their sails and in Jaden Philogene, they arguably have the Championship’s best player on current form. He’s been absolutely electric of late and you’d fancy him to play a big part again here.

“Watford will be hopeful of getting a result but I’m not too sure of their chances.

“I’ll say the hosts get this done in fairly routine style. 3-1 to Hull City.”

Hull City vs Watford prediction: 3-1