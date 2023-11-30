Stoke City set to cast eyes over 19-year-old MLS defender

Stoke City are set to have Inter Miami defender Noah Allen train with them, reporter Paul Tenorio has said on X.

Stoke City will have their eyes on making some fresh signings in the January window. It was a busy summer for the Potters but amid their continued struggles, Alex Neil will be keen on adding some new blood to his ranks.

Now, The Athletic reporter Tenorio has said the Championship club are set for a closer look at one potential target.

Writing on X, he states that Inter Miami defender Noah Allen is set for a two-week stint training in England. During that spell, he will link up with Stoke City and Premier League side Burnley.

Inter Miami left back Noah Allen is on a 2-week training stint in England with Stoke City and Burnley, per sources. Allen, 19, played 19 gms in '23 for Miami, starting 14, with 1 goal and 2 assists. Jordi Alba is Miami starter at LB. Allen would need a 'wildcard' re: work permit — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) November 29, 2023

Allen is only 19 but played 31 times for Inter Miami over the course of the 2023 campaign. He operated as a left-back and centre-back, featuring alongside Lionel Messi on 11 occasions across all competitions.

On the radar

Time will tell if Allen’s training stint bears any fruit for Stoke City. The stint with Burnley is an intriguing one too as the Premier League do boast links to the United States through their owners, so they could be a good option for the Inter Miami youngster.

After breaking into the MLS at a young age, Allen does look like a promising player to keep an eye on. It remains to be seen if he can do enough to prove to Alex Neil and co that he’s deserving of a move to England’s highly-competitive second-tier though.

In terms of options on the left, Stoke City have veteran Enda Stevens and rarely-seen youngster Liam McCarron, so it is an area that could be bolstered looking forward. As a young player with good senior experience already to his name, Allen could be an intriguing player to add to the ranks in the January transfer window.