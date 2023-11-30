Stockport County dealt big injury blow with key man sidelined

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said Will Collar faces a couple of months ‘at least’ on the sidelines.

Stockport County’s midfielder has sustained a hamstring injury and will be out of action until the start of 2024.

Collar, 26, is a key player for the Hatters in the middle of the park and has helped them rise to the top of the League Two table this season.

Challinor has provided this injury update to the club’s official YouTube channel: “It will be at least a couple of months. Wishful thinking it will be 10 weeks which again is bad news but in the grand scheme of things isn’t the worst news with the injury he has got.”

Stockport County injury blow

Collar’s injury is a blow for Stockport as they look to keep up the pace at the summit of the fourth tier.

They were beaten 2-0 away at Newport County last weekend and drew 0-0 with Salford City in their latest fixture at Edgeley Park.

Collar is a big asset for the North West club and his injury is a blow. Nevertheless, Challinor has a few options to pick from his position such as Ryan Croasdale, Nick Powell and Joel Cotterill, with Callum Camps and Antoni Sarcevic not too far away either which shows their strength in depth.

The Hatters landed Collar from Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2021 and he helped them gain promotion from the National League.

He has since adapted well to the step up to the Football League and has his sights set on League One football next term.

Collar has made 122 appearances in all competitions for Stockport so far in his career and has chipped in with 27 goals and 12 assists. His contract expires in 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon either.

Challinor’s men are back in action on Sunday against Aldershot Town away in the FA Cup.