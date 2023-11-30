‘Should be hopeful of getting a result’ – Preston North End vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Preston North End suffered a second consecutive defeat in the week, losing to Middlesbrough in disappointing fashion. Boro ran out 4-0 winners on the night, seeing the Lilywhites slip to 8th place and two points off the play-off spots they previously resided.

Ryan Lowe and co will be hopeful of a return to winning ways in front of the Deepdale faithful but they have only won once in their last five Championship home games.

QPR’s struggles have been no secret but they picked up a vital win on Wednesday night. They defeated Stoke City 4-2 at home, finally rewarding their supporters with a win at Loftus Road.

It was the first win of Marti Cifuentes’ tenure and they’ll be hoping it marks the start of a push up the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Preston are losing ground in the play-off fight and to be honest, I can’t see them being in and around the fighting pack come the end of the season. I think they’ll slip towards mid-table, but Lowe and his squad will be determined to keep in touch with the top six.

“A home clash with QPR is a good chance to get back on track but the R’s have picked up some decent draws under Cifuentes and after that first win, they should be hopeful of a result.

“I’ll back them to get a point here too, rounding off a good week for QPR.”

Preston North End vs QPR prediction: 1-1

John Reid

“How both teams respond to wildly contrasting midweek results could decide this game. Preston need to get over the hammering at Middlesbrough quickly, whilst the Rs will be full of confidence after scoring four against Stoke.

“If Preston play to their best they should pick up the three points, but with Lyndon Dykes finally back on the goal trail QPR have a chance of picking up a rare away point in this game.

“A draw which will suit the away team more.”

Preston North End vs QPR prediction: 1-1