‘Pretty disappointing’ – Northampton Town vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Northampton Town vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Northampton Town come into this weekend’s League One clash in a good way. They’ve won three consecutive third-tier games and haven’t lost at Sixfields in their last four matches.

Jon Brady’s Cobblers have put some good distance between themselves and the relegation zone in the process. They’re now 13th, seven points off the drop.

As for Portsmouth, they got back to winning ways with an away victory against Burton Albion in the week. It was a strong display from Pompey and a much-needed one after that first defeat of the League One season.

They sit 2nd in the table, level on points with leaders Bolton Wanderers, who are in FA Cup action this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Northampton have done really well in recent weeks. It was a much-needed turn of fortunes for them and they should be confident of getting a good point against Portsmouth this weekend.

“There’s no hiding that Pompey are capable of taking all three points in comfortable fashion if they’re at the top of the game. They’ve shown they’re prone to a draw or two though and with Northampton in form, I think they’ll get something here.

“I’ll back the hosts to take a great point, which might be pretty disappointing for Portsmouth.”

Northampton Town vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-1

John Reid

“Portsmouth have a real chance to take advantage in the League one promotion race whilst their rivals are in FA Cup action. That should give Pompey plenty of motivation for the game, but Northampton won’t make it easy.

“The Cobblers are in decent form themselves and could provide a tough test for the League One leaders. With what is on the line for Portsmouth, you would expect Pompey to do enough to pick up a vital three points.”

Northampton Town vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-2