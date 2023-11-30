‘One of the best…’ – Leeds United boss Farke hails 30-year-old after Swansea City win

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has labelled Sam Byram as ‘one of the best’ free transfers in the history of the club.

Leeds United beat Swansea City 3-1 on Wednesday night after goals by Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Daniel James.

Byram, 30, put in another solid performance for the Whites to help them pick up all three points.

He impressed his manager once again and he said, as per The Athletic reporter Phil Hay on X: “I was 100 per cent sure what he would offer when we signed him. He must be one of the best free transfers in the history of Leeds United. He’s playing fantastic, an outstanding season so far.”

Leeds United ace impressing

Leeds swooped to land Byram for nothing following their relegation from the Premier League to bolster their defensive department.

The full-back has since made 16 appearances in all competitions, 15 of which have come in the Championship, and has chipped in with a single goal.

He started his career at Elland Road as a youngster and rose up through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch.

The Thurrock-born man was a regular for the Yorkshire outfit at various youth levels before breaking into the first-team as a youngster in 2012.

Byram went on to play 151 games altogether during his first spell, finding the net on 11 occasions from the back, before heading out the exit door in 2016.

He has since played for the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City before leaving the latter at the end of June when his contract at Carrow Road expired.

Leeds’ decision to bring him back has turned into an inspired bit of business and he is quick becoming a popular figure once again.

Farke’s men are 3rd in the table after their victory over the Swans and are seven points behind 2nd position Ipswich Town. They are back in action this weekend against Middlesbrough at home.