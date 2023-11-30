‘One of my most difficult decisions’ – Farke makes big statement over recent omission of Leeds United mainstay

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said the decision to leave Luke Ayling out of the squad against Swansea City was one of the toughest of his career.

Leeds United picked up a great win on Wednesday night, beating Swansea City 3-1 at home. The win saw the Whites rise back to 3rd after dropping behind West Brom on Tuesday.

Jamie Paterson put the visitors ahead just a minute in but ex-Swans star Joel Piroe levelled the scores a matter of minutes later. A fantastic Georginio Rutter goal put Farke’s side ahead just before the break and a close-range Dan James finished just after the hour-mark secured the victory.

There was one notable absentee from the ranks though. Defender Luke Ayling has been a mainstay since signing over seven years ago but despite being fit, he was left out of the squad for the first time this season.

Now, as quoted by Leeds Live, Farke has labelled the decision to omit Leeds United’s vice-captain as one of the ‘most difficult’ of his entire career. He said:

“I have to say, I’m working in this job [management] already a few years and I have worked with many, many good players and had difficult decisions to make, but to leave him out for the first time, knowing what it means to him to be involved on a game day, it was probably one of my most difficult decisions I’ve ever made in this job.”

Farke went on to heap praise on Ayling, stating the Leeds United defender is ‘probably the best’ he has worked with in terms of character.

A key figure nonetheless

Ayling might have missed out on the squad on Wednesday night but from Farke’s words, there’s no doubting he remains a crucial player in the squad. He’s experience, leadership and standard-setting character makes him important regardless of whether he’s involved on matchday or not.

Archie Gray looks to be the preferred option at right-back and the return of Djed Spence mean Ayling’s minutes could be more limited from here on. The 32-year-old started eight of the first 10 games but has seen limited action in recent months.

Regardless of that, there seems to be no doubt from Farke that Ayling will be ready to come into the Leeds United whenever called upon.