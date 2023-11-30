Middlesbrough and Cardiff City keeping tabs on 83-cap centre-back, report claims

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are among the sides monitoring former West Brom centre-back Ahmed Hegazy, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are both in the hunt for the Championship play-off spots this season. Boro find themselves 10th while the Bluebirds are 9th in the table, both boasting 27 points after 18 games.

The winter transfer window could be key to their hopes of breaking into the top-six and now, it is claimed both sides are eyeing 32-year-old centre-back Hegazy.

TEAMtalk reports that after being cast to the fringes of Al-Ittihad’s squad, former West Brom man Hegazy is wanted back in England. Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are among those keen, with Premier League duo Sheffield United and Burnley also keeping tabs on his situation.

Hegazy is an 83-time Egyptian international and has played 80 times for Al-Ittihad since joining in 2021. He’s managed an impressive 10 goals for the club from centre-back.

A return to England?

Hegazy played both Championship and Premier League football during his time with West Brom. He played 104 times for the Baggies – the most appearances he has managed for a single club over the course of his career.

The experience he offers could be valuable to Middlesbrough or Cardiff City if a winter move transfers but it remains to be seen if these new links bear any fruit. Given his place in the Al-Ittihad squad, it does seem likely that he makes a move away from the club sooner rather than later though.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City will be keen to sign players who can aid their Championship promotion push. Time will tell if Hegazy is among them amid doubts over his future in Saudi Arabia.