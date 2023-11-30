‘Lively performance’, ‘8/10’ – Blackburn Rovers star praised by local journalist after win over Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers moved to the fringes of the play-off places with a 4-2 Championship win over Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers’ three goals in 12 minutes gave them an emphatic lead in the second-half after a goalless first-half but they had to withstand a furious Birmingham City fightback before making the game safe in injury time.

One of the star men for Blackburn Rovers during the game was 20-year-old attacker Andrew Moran. He provided yet another assist during the game, to maintain his current run of excellent performances. In Rovers’ last five Championship games, he has contributed one goal and five assists.

The Lancashire Telegraph rated the player’s performance on Wednesday night as an 8/10, with journalist Elliott Jackson writing:

“Looked like the most likely man to make something happen in the first half with some driving runs and clever passes. Quietened after the break but another lively performance.”

Big reason for success

As it stands, Blackburn Rovers are 7th in the Championship table, just two points off the play-off spots. They look well-placed to make a run at the top six and will be hopeful of putting together a strong run over the busy festive period.

Moran is a big reason for the position that Rovers find themselves in. Sammie Szmodics might be getting much of the attention, and rightfully so, his goal scoring feats have been incredible. He scored another two against Birmingham as well.

But, the performances that Moran has put in over the last few weeks can’t be discounted. Blackburn Rovers fans look to be falling in love with yet another Brighton & Hove Albion loan player after the success of Jan Paul van Hecke a couple of seasons ago.

Moran looks destined for a bright future in the game and his stint at Ewood Park has proven he’s more than capable of delivering on the senior stage after an eye-catching youth career.