‘Landed in a really awkward position’ – Southampton summer signing to miss Cardiff City tie after new blow

Southampton manager Russell Martin has confirmed that striker Ross Stewart will miss the weekend fixture against Cardiff City.

Southampton have been without the Scottish forward who was signed in the summer transfer window from Sunderland for most of the season due to injury. He’s found some action off the bench after returning with the U21s though, featuring against West Brom and Huddersfield Town.

Now, the Saints boss has confirmed that Stewart has suffered a new injury and will miss at least one game as they wait for the results of a scan.

Issuing an update on Stewart after he missed the Bristol City win, Southampton boss Martin told the Daily Echo:

“We’re assessing him but he couldn’t be in the squad today [against Bristol City] and he won’t be in the squad for Saturday. Hopefully we will have an update on Friday with a bit more of a clear answer on Ross and where his situation is – he has been scanned.”

Martin went on to explain what the player’s latest injury issue is.

“It’s a muscle injury, not his Achilles injury, his Achilles injury is fine. He landed in a really awkward position at the end of the game on Saturday.”

A setback for Stewart

So far, Stewart has only played two games for Southampton. He is yet to start a game for the Championship club. The Saints have done well this season without a player who was no doubt going to be key to the club’s bid to win promotion.

As it stands, Southampton are 4th in the Championship table. They are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in the division, winning seven of those fixtures.

Southampton fans will be eager to have Stewart back in the squad as his goals could be key in the promotion fight. However, they now face a nervous wait to see the extent of this new blow.

It will be a shame for the striker if he is ruled out of action for a period. His time at Southampton is yet to really get going, and this could be yet another blow for the forward.