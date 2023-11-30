Hull City loan man to return in December amid latest update

Hull City midfielder Oliver Green has extended his loan spell at York City, as announced by the non-league side.

Hull City have let the youngster stay with the National League side for another month.

Green, 20, has made six appearances in all competitions since making the temporary switch to the York Community Stadium, five of which have come in the league, and he has made a positive impression in the fifth tier.

He has been given the green light to remain with the Minstermen for longer now and is due to return to the MKM Stadium at the end of December.

Hull City let youngster extend loan

Green will be benefitting more from playing senior football as opposed to with Hull’s development side.

His pathway into the Tigers’ first-team is currently blocked by the abundance of options that they have in his position at their disposal right now such as Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater and Tyler Morton.

The prospect featured for Liam Rosenior’s men ahead of this campaign in pre-season and played against Ligue 1 side Nantes in a friendly last summer.

He has been on the books of the East Yorkshire outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

Green has been a regular for Hull at various youth levels over the years but is still waiting on his senior debut.

In the meantime, he has a chance to get more experience under his belt at York as they look to rise up the table. He has also spent time away at Bridlington and Marske United in the past to get game time.

His parent club are in decent form at the moment and are currently sat in 6th position in the Championship table. They beat Rotherham United 4-1 last time out.