‘Hoping it’s not too serious’ – West Brom ace Jed Wallace provides injury update

West Brom ace Jed Wallace has admitted he’s ‘not too sure’ about the extent of an injury he sustained against Cardiff City.

West Brom won 1-0 away at the Cardiff City Stadium against the Bluebirds with Brighton and Hove Albion loan man Jeremy Sarmiento on the scoresheet.

Wallace, 29, started the game for the Baggies but was taken off. He was on the receiving end of a tackle during the match.

He has since taken to his personal X account to provide an update and has said he hopes it is ‘not too serious’ as Carlos Corberan’s side prepare for some big upcoming fixtures: “Not too sure atm tbh mate hoping it’s not too serious though.”

West Brom injury latest

Everyone associated with West Brom will be hoping Wallace is alright and be able to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

He made the move to the Hawthorns in June last year on free transfer on a four-year deal following the expiration of his contract at fellow Championship side Millwall.

The winger has since become a key player for the Midlands club and has made 68 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with eight goals and 11 assists.

Prior to his move to the Baggies, he spent six years at The Den and found the net on 42 occasions in 260 outings for the Lions. He has also had stints in the past at Portsmouth and Wolves.

West Brom are in decent form at the moment and have lost just once in their last seven as they eye promotion to the Premier League.

Corberan’s side have won back-to-back matches against Ipswich Town and Cardiff and head into their upcoming home clash against table toppers Leicester City in confident mood.

The Baggies are 5th in the table and are joined in the play-offs by Leeds United, Southampton and Hull City.