Former Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United man retires aged 34

Former Grimsby Town defender Carl Magnay has retired at the age of 34, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Grimsby Town signed the full-back in 2014 when they were in the National League.

Magnay, who is a former Northern Ireland youth international, went on to make 328 appearances in his career.

He has now called time on his playing career due to injury and will delve into the coaching world.

Former Grimsby Town man retires

Magnay was snapped up by Grimsby to bolster their defensive department and they finished in the play-offs in that season. However, they weren’t able to get over the line and promoted to League Two.

He played 42 games in all competitions during his spell at Blundell Park before heading out the exit door.

The Gateshead-born man started out as a youngster with a spell in the academy at Leeds United before moving down south for Chelsea.

Magnay never made a senior appearance at Stamford Bridge but was allowed to leave on loan for spells in the Football League at MK Dons and Northampton Town respectively to get some experience. However, he only featured once for both teams.

He then left the Premier League giants and had three years back home in Gateshead before his stint with the Mariners.

The right-back then moved to Hartlepool United and went on to play 120 games for the Pools altogether, finding the net on five occasions from the back.

Magnay ended up back at Gateshead for a second time in 2021, via a detour at fellow North East outfit Spennymoor Town, and helped the Tynesides win promotion from the National League North under current MK Dons manager Mike Williamson.

He is now part of the coaching staff at the Gateshead International Stadium after deciding to hang up his boots.