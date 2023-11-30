‘Fingers crossed’ – Blackburn Rovers left sweating over injury to in-form forward

Blackburn Rovers are hoping Tyrhys Dolan hasn’t suffered anything serious after coming off with a knee injury against Birmingham City.

Blackburn Rovers won a pulsating clash against Birmingham City 4-2 on Wednesday night. But it wasn’t all good on the night for the Lancashire outfit, with in-form forward Dolan being forced up just 16 minutes into the tie.

The 21-year-old has found form in recent months after a tough start to the season, managing two goals and two assists since moving to striker.

Now, Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided an early update on the player, although the club aren’t sure just how long he will be out of action for. He told the Lancashire Telegraph:

“I don’t have specific news, it’s the knee, what is it exactly, I don’t know. He’ll have a scan tomorrow so we will wait for that. Hopefully, we can say a bit more and we’ll keep our fingers crossed with Tyrhys.”

Fingers crossed…

The versatile attacker has been a mainstay for Blackburn Rovers so far this season. He has featured in every Championship game that the team has played, but it now seems that this run could to come to an end.

That will be a blow for Rovers, as Dolan has been performing well for the club recently. In his last seven games up until the injury, he had contributed two goals and two assists.

Blackburn Rovers didn’t let the injury derail them on the night though, going on to beat Wayne Rooney’s Blues. They have now scored seven goals in their last two games, and are up to 7th place in the Championship table. As it stands, they are just two points off the playoff places.

The good results are testament to just how well Tomasson is doing as Rovers manager. He will be hoping that the club can succeed where they failed last season and go on to reach the play-offs, though injuries aren’t helping and the new concern over Dolan could hit them with yet another issue going forward.