Exclusive: Ex-Derby County, Hull City favourite Curtis Davies opens up on retirement and ‘quite random’ international switch

Derby County and Hull City have both had veteran centre-back Curtis Davies on their books for lengthy spells and he was a favourite with both.

Davies started out at Luton Town and went on to make a name for himself with midlands trio West Brom, Aston Villa and Birmingham City. He then enjoyed two lengthy spells with Hull City and Derby County before leaving the latter in the summer and signing for Cheltenham Town.

At the age of 38, Davies is still a regular. He’s played 13 times for the Robins this season and has played all 90 minutes in the last four League One games, aiding Darrell Clarke’s turnaround since coming in to replace Wade Elliott.

The London-born defender is under contract until next summer and he’s now at an age many call it a day on their playing careers. Davies has admitted his future in the game was considered before this season too and he’s remaining open to possibilities, though he could perhaps play for another year or two.

Speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, he explained:

“I went into this season trying to consider my options on both sides of the field. So, if I’m going to retire, what would I like to do? What position would I like to be in? We have different things in coaching and media or will I, at the end of the season, look at it and think, I felt good, I enjoyed it and I want to go again? I’m not putting any pressure on myself – I think I could play another year or two, maybe get to 40 [years-of-age], but the big thing for me is to make sure that I make the right decision for both sides of my career.

“If I was going to get off the pitch and go into coaching, then it would make me be in a position where I’m now going to progress and focus on that career, or is going into the media that I’m focusing on?

“I’ll give myself the best chance to do the best at whatever I do next, and if that meant quitting football to do so, reluctantly, I would have to.”

An intriguing opportunity recently opened up for Davies too. He was approached over an international switch to Sierra Leone and it was a chance he duly took up, making his debut in a friendly against Somalia back in October.

Davies admits to us it was a ‘quite random’ turn of events, first being contacted by the national team’s physio on Instagram. He’s got his sights firmly set on a competitive debut for Sierra Leone though.

“Changing my national allegiance to Sierra Leone was quite random,” he said.

“The physio of the national team is a Belgian guy who sent me a direct message on Instagram asking for a phone call with me. I took the call; we had a chat and he was asking about my experience and what I bring to a team, and I was thinking that maybe he wanted me to be a coach or even the manager and then he got to the punchline where he asked if I could play for the national team.

“I told him that I was still playing and I’m 38 years old so not sure how long I’ve got left, but he didn’t care, they loved my experience and the way I defend and said that we needed that sort of talent in the squad. From there, it gathered momentum, and I went ahead with it.

“So far, I’ve only played in one friendly in October which was a very proud moment for me and my family and is something that will stick with me forever. I haven’t played a competitive game yet, I just missed out on playing against Ethiopia and Egypt as my registration hadn’t been cleared yet, in terms of the exchange, but it’s all about making sure I can help them for as long as I can.

“It would be nice to make my competitive debut and win some points for the country, but it will come down to if I choose whether to retire or not.”

Cheltenham Town and their ex-Derby County and Hull City man Davies are back in action against Bristol Rovers next weekend.