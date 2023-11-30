Charlton Athletic swoop to add Brighton figure to backroom team

Charlton Athletic have announced the appointment of Dr Will Abbott as the club’s Director of Performance Services.

Charlton Athletic confirmed the news on their official website, revealing that Abbott will join up with the League One club after completing his notice at Brighton, where he is the Performance Manager.

The website went on to detail the role that Abbott will take on at The Valley going forward. He will oversee all performances services at the club, including medical, nutrition, sports science and psychology to ensure all players at at the peak of their powers.

The move marks the end of 10 years at Brighton for Abbott and Charlton Athletic will be hoping he can spend a long and successful spell with them too.

A off-field coup for Addicks

It is a bit of a coup for Charlton Athletic to get a staff member to leave a Premier League club. Particularly a club which has been as successful as Brighton have in recent years.

The Addicks are currently 10th in the League One table, which is a far cry from the days of 20 years ago when they were regulars in the Premier League. The appointment of Abbott is a move that will hopefully help maintain a premier standard off the pitch though, bringing in a figure from a top club to oversee their performance department.

Abbott can only do so much though. It will be up to the players and manager to do the business for the club for the rest of the season and beyond.

But Charlton Athletic fans should take encouragement from the appointment. It makes for a strong addition to their backroom team and will hopefully strengthen Michael Appleton’s bid to take the club forward.