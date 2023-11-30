Carlisle United working on deal to sign free agent goalkeeper before Blackpool trip

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said they are hoping to sign a free agent goalkeeper soon.

Carlisle United are back in League One action next weekend with an away trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool as they look to bounce back from their 5-1 loss at Reading last time out.

The Cumbrians have been casting their eyes over a new unnamed stopper in training over recent times and are currently trying to get a deal over the line to snap him up on a permanent basis.

Simpson has provided this latest update regarding the player’s situation, as per a report by the News&Star: “There’s been a little bit of an issue with the paperwork, but we hope to get it resolved before the next game. We’re just going to have to wait and see on that one but time will tell.”

Carlisle United eye free agent

Carlisle are in need of another option between the sticks following an injury sustained by Reading loan man Jokull Andrésson.

Tomas Holy, who was their number one in the last campaign as they sealed promotion from League Two, has been playing for them over recent weeks but Simpson wants more cover and competition in that department.

Youngster Gabriel Breeze has been on the bench and although he is being tipped for a bright future in the game, he lacks experience in the Football League and it would be a risk to call on him if Holy was to get injured as well.

Carlisle have recently been taken over by the Piatak family and they will be eager to put their own stamp on the club with some additions ahead of the January transfer window.

The Cumbrians are just targeting survival in the third tier this term and are currently in the relegation zone.

They are 22nd in the table and are three points from safety as they look to pick up a positive result at Blackpool on 10th December, with a new addition possibly on the way in the meantime to bolster their ranks.