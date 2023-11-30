Cardiff City could let first-team trio leave in January

Cardiff City may let Andy Rinomhota, Romaine Sawyers and Ebou Adams depart this winter, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Cardiff City have the chance to sign and offload players ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Erol Bulut has made a positive impression since moving to the Championship side over the summer.

As per WalesOnline, the Turkish boss ‘could’ allow midfield trio Rinomhota, Sawyers and Adams head out the exit door to pave the way for new arrivals in that department.

Cardiff City January plans

Cardiff are only three points off the play-offs after picking up 27 points from 18 games so far in this campaign.

They are in a strong position heading into the second-half of the season and if they can stay in and around the top 10 with two/three months left, they have a decent chance.

Rinomhota joined the Bluebirds in 2022 from Reading but has only made four appearances in all competitions this term, one of which has come in the league.

He has fallen out of favour at the Cardiff City Stadium and is still under contract until 2025 with his future up in the air at the moment.

Sawyers has also seen his game time dry up over recent times and sees his deal expire in June next year. Cardiff risk losing him for nothing next summer if they don’t cash in on him in the next window.

WalesOnline reported in early September that the former Walsall, West Brom and Stoke City man was attracting interest from elsewhere.

As for Adams, he has enjoyed more opportunities than Rinomhota and Sawyers recently but his name has still be mentioned as a potential individual who could be sold.

He arrived from Forest Green Rovers last year on a three-year deal.