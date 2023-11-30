‘Can be proud’, ‘7/10’ – Local journalist praises Sheffield Wednesday starlet after big Leicester City result

Sheffield Wednesday gained a late point in a fantastic draw with Leicester City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Leicester City took the lead in the first-half through Issahaku Fatawu, but the Owls kept on going and were rewarded with a 93rd minute equaliser by Jeff Hendrick. It was a spirited display from the Championship‘s bottom side against the leaders and the point was one that Danny Rohl’s side thoroughly deserved.

One player who impressed for Wednesday in the fixture was Bailey Cadamarteri. The 18-year-old striker has featured for the side in the last three games, and was given his first start by manager Danny Rohl.

Yorkshire Live rated the teenager’s performance a creditable 7/10, with journalist Ricky Charlesworth writing:

“Given his full league debut and was full of vigour and energy. Pressed and hassled the Leicester backline before being taken off on the hour. Can be proud of his showing.”

An eye-catching display

It was a bit of a gamble for the Sheffield Wednesday manager to give Cadamarteri his debut against the best team in the Championship. But it seems like Rohl has a lot of faith in the player, and that faith was rewarded with a decent performance.

The striker only lasted 61 minutes in the game which is understandable given that he is just at the start of his career. But, Cadamarteri’s performance is something he can certainly build on and once again showed why he has been viewed as a top talent for some time.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 24th in the Championship table and it will take a massive effort to make up the 12 points needed to get out of the relegation zone. With that in mind, the club could well be looking towards the future and beyond.

That is why it perhaps makes sense for Cadamarteri to be given playing time at the moment for the Owls, so it will be interesting to see if he is involved in the weekend game against Blackburn Rovers. His latest display certainly proves his role in Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday side is deserved.