‘Another statement win’ – West Brom vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

West Brom come into the game on the back of a good run of form. The Baggies are currently in 5th place in the Championship table and have won five of their last six fixtures.

In their most recent game, they defeated fellow play-off contenders Cardiff City 1-0 in midweek. It was another statement victory for Carlos Corberan’s side after defeating Ipswich Town last Friday.

Even though West Brom are playing well, Leicester City have been on another level in the Championship this season. The Foxes have been in excellent form for almost the entire season.

Surprisingly though, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield Wednesday in their last league game. The Foxes are still at the top of the Championship table though, 11 points clear of their weekend opponents.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions ahead of the game…

John Reid

“This could be one of the best games in the Championship this weekend. Carlos Corberan’s Baggies are playing very well at the moment, and will no doubt be backed by a noisy crowd at the Hawthorns.

“That surely won’t intimidate Enzo Maresca’s Leicester. They will be eager to bounce back from the draw against Sheffield Wednesday in what was a rare disappointing performance result this season.

“Interestingly, if you look at the last six Championship fixtures, West Brom have gained more points than Leicester – 15 to 10. Their run will continue at the weekend, edging a five-goal thriller.”

West Brom vs Leicester City prediction: 3-2

James Ray

“West Brom are earning rave reviews at the moment at rightly so. Their form has been brilliant recently and with Leicester putting in a lacklustre performance against Sheffield Wednesday in the week, there’s no reason why the Baggies can’t get another statement win in this one.

“I do think Leicester will be much improved though. Maresca will demand nothing less, but I do think they’ll be held to a point again.

“West Brom are emerging as surprise contenders and another good result here will show why.”

West Brom vs Leicester City prediction: 2-2