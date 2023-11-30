‘Another day to forget’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle head into the weekend’s match at Home Park trying to find some consistency. The Pilgrims are currently in 20th place in the Championship table, and have won two of their last six league fixtures.

Argyle’s last league result was a midweek 1-0 loss to Coventry City, which would have disappointed manager Steven Schumacher as it came off the back of last weekend’s win over Sunderland.

Stoke City are in a very similar situation to Plymouth in the Championship. They are very inconsistent but have suffered defeats in their last two games.

They currently sit in 17th, just two points ahead of Plymouth. Alex Neil’s side come into the game on the back of a worrying midweek defeat to struggling QPR.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This game is a very difficult one to call as both sides are so inconsistent at the moment. If either team could put together a run of wins they’d be clear of the relegation zone but neither have been able to do so.

“The situation isn’t as bad for Plymouth as it should be remembered that they only got promoted last season. But it is looking like another difficult season for Stoke City.

“With such inconsistency at both ends of the pitch, perhaps it is inevitable that the game will end in a draw that suits neither side in their bids to pick up more victories. A scrappy draw.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Stoke City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“On their day, I truly believe Plymouth Argyle can beat any Championship team at Home Park. The Pilgrims just can’t get things going on the road, and it’s preventing them from making serious progress up the table.

“As for Stoke City, it feels like it’s just the same thing over and over again. They put together a good run but it turns out to be another false dawn, with tough results following and stunting their progression.

“Given how strong Plymouth can be at home, I think it’ll be another day to forget for the Potters.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Stoke City prediction: 3-1