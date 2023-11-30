‘A real shame’ – Sheffield Wednesday man will not play again this year as Rohl shares fresh blow

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has confirmed that forward Mallik Wilks will be out of action for up to two months with an injury.

Sheffield Wednesday battled to an impressive 1-1 draw with Championship league leaders Leicester City on Wednesday night.

But Wilks wasn’t involved in the game, just a matter of days after making his first start of the season in the Birmingham City defeat. The 24-year-old has had injury problems but he looked to be back on his game in the Blues feature.

After the game though, Rohl provided an update on the forward. He told the Sheffield Star:

“He played 60 minutes and now he is injured with a long injury, he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

Rohl went on to take some interesting comments about the fitness of his players in general, and how his squad must be ready to match his demands.

“This is a clear message from my side to my players; we need to be physically fit for my game and my intensity. It is a real shame because he trained very well and he showed in the game what he can do. But you need to be ready for my game.”

Disrupted by injury

Wilks’ season hasn’t really got going in Hillsborough in 2023/24. He has been limited to just five appearances due to injury and now it looks like he won’t start another game for the Owls until 2024.

By that time, Wednesday might have made some attacking additions to their squad in the January transfer window.

Despite the injury news, Sheffield Wednesday can take encouragement from their draw against Leicester City. They remain bottom of the Championship table in 24th place., but the result does give the team something to build on going forward.

That will have to be built on without Wilks though. It will be interesting to see just how often the player features for the club when he returns from injury, as Rohl seems to rate him after handing him a start against Birmingham City.