‘A little swollen’ – Leicester City face wait on injury to first-team mainstay ahead of West Brom test

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is unsure of the extent of the injury suffered by defender Wout Faes against Sheffield Wednesday.

Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship clash on Wednesday night. The result was disappointing for the club, but what could be worse is the injury suffered by the Belgian centre-back.

The player has been a mainstay of the Foxes side this season. He has featured in 15 of Leicester’s league games this season, but he could face a short spell on the sidelines.

Maresca provided an update on the player and the injury he suffered – a dead leg – after the match. He told Leicestershire Live:

“We’ll see, he’s okay, but I don’t know if he will be available for Saturday. It was a kick, a dead leg. And it was getting a little swollen.”

Fingers crossed…

The match against West Brom will be a real test for Leicester City, as the Baggies are in good form. Having Faes available could be key to their success, so they’ll be hoping he can recover from this knock quickly over the coming days.

Even after the draw against Sheffield Wednesday, the Filbert Street side are still top of the Championship table. The Foxes are eight points clear of 3rd placed Leeds United and still look well-placed to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Having key players available as often as possible will be key to their bid, so it will be hoped that Faes isn’t cast to the sidelines for this weekend’s tough test. The diagnosis of a dead leg shouldn’t have him out for long, so fingers crossed he’s ready for the West Brom game.

Maresca will likely provide a fresh update in his pre-match conference so fans will be keeping an ear out for that.