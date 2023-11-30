‘A first win awaits’ – Oxford United vs Grimsby Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Oxford United vs Grimsby Town prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday afternoon.

Oxford United come into this weekend’s FA Cup clash looking for their first win of the Des Buckingham era. The U’s suffered a disappointing loss to Cheltenham Town last weekend but a goalless draw with promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers marked a good result.

League One’s 3rd-placed side progressed to this round of the cup with a 2-0 win over Maidenhead United earlier this month.

As for Grimsby Town, they’re under new management too. The League Two side were taken over by Dave Artell earlier this week and there were promising signs as he oversaw a 1-1 draw with MK Dons in his first game.

The Mariners needed a replay to get past Slough Town in the first round, running rampant in a 7-2 win at the second attempt.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With Artell now at the helm, expect Grimsby Town to play a lot more on the front foot. Hopefully that will be the case here as they look to pull off an impressive scalp against Oxford United.

“It will be an intriguing one for the U’s. It’s a good chance to get a first win on the board but ahead of the busy festive schedule, it’s also a chance for Buckingham to rotate and get a better look at his entire squad – though this goes for Grimsby too.

“Ultimately, I think the hosts will have too much for their lower league opponents. A first win awaits for Buckingham.”

Oxford United vs Grimsby Town prediction: 3-1

John Reid

“Oxford manager Des Buckingham will surely see this game is the ideal fixture to pick up his first win as U’s boss. They will be big favourites for this fixture. After all, they are in high flying in League One, whilst their opponents are struggling in League Two.

“Yes there is the magic and romance of the FA Cup to take into account, and the league is important to Oxford, but it will still be an easy home win.”

Oxford United vs Grimsby Town prediction: 4-0