‘8/10’, ‘Menace’ – Leeds United standout stars again as reporter lauds Swansea City performance

Leeds United defeated Swansea City 3-1 in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Leeds United went behind early on but fought back swiftly to pick up another Championship win last night. Jamie Paterson put Swansea City ahead just a minute into the game but ex-Swans star Joel Piroe levelled the scores shortly after.

Georginio Rutter finished well from a sublime Ethan Ampadu pass to put Daniel Farke’s men ahead before the break. Dan James – another ex-Swansea player – slammed home from close to make it 3-1, securing another win for the Whites.

There was a string of impressive displays on the night, and once again, Crysencio Summerville was among the standouts.

He played a tidy through ball to setup Piroe for the equaliser and could have had a couple more assists too. The flying Dutchman was on form once again and his performance earned an 8/10 rating from the Yorkshire Evening Post, with reporter Graham Smyth saying this on his display:

“A menace, again. Played Piroe in for his goal and created chances for others. Uncharacteristically blazed over from a great position.”

Becoming a standout

Summerville now has seven goals and six assists to his name in 15 Championship games. He’s been key in getting Leeds United to 3rd place and long may this form continue.

The 22-year-old has long been viewed as a great talent at Elland Road and there have been plenty of flashes of his abilities since signing from Feyenoord. Now though, he’s producing goals and assists on a weekly basis and seems to show no sign of slowing down this season.

If Summerville can maintain this form in a potent Leeds United attack, there shouldn’t be much stopping them from hunting down the league’s top two. Farke’s side is packed with creators and the winger is among the most important, as shown again on Wednesday night.