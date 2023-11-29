‘We don’t know’ – Corberan issues early update on key West Brom man’s new injury concern

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has stated he does not yet know how severe club captain Jed Wallace’s shoulder injury is.

West Brom kept up their good run on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over fellow play-off contenders Cardiff City. The win took the baggies up to 3rd in the Championship table.

However, it wasn’t all good news on the night. Star man Jed Wallace was forced off in the early stages, raising concerns over a new blow to the Baggies.

After the game, Corberan addressed the matter, but was still in the dark over the severity of the issue. He told Birmingham Live:

“The injury he received in an action at the beginning of the game.

“He tried his best to stay with the team but unfortunately he couldn’t keep playing and now we don’t know if the injury will affect him for Saturday or even more, I don’t right now. It was his shoulder.

“I didn’t speak with him yet, I asked him how he was feeling, he said he had a lot of pain and couldn’t carry on with the game, we don’t know anything yet, honestly I don’t know anything.”

A mainstay for Corberan

It would be a severe blow for West Brom if Wallace is ruled out of action for long. He has been a key man for the club so far in the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old has feature in every game that the Baggies have played in the league so far this season, starting in 17 of 18 fixtures.

Wallace might not have might not have enjoyed his most fruitful season in terms of attacking returns, notching two goals and three assists. However, his importance to the team has not waned and his ability to play in so many attacking positions is vital to the club.

West Brom will be hopeful that the injury isn’t that bad, but it isn’t a good sign when the pain was too severe to continue playing.

West Brom are next in action against Championship leaders Leicester City at the weekend. It would be a real blow to their chances in the game if Wallace is ruled out, but time will tell just what the extent of his injury is.