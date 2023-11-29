‘Vital’, ‘So good’ – Local media hail West Brom man’s role in big victory at Cardiff City

West Brom maintained their Championship promotion push on Tuesday night with a huge 1-0 win over Cardiff City in Wales.

West Brom and Cardiff City played out a goalless first half but, Jeremy Sarmiento popped up early in the second period to score the only goal of the game for the Baggies.

West Brom have now won five of their last six games in the Championship, and as it stands they sit in 3rd place in the table.

Even though he didn’t find the back of the net in the win, one player who impressed on the night for West Brom was Alex Mowatt. The midfielder provided the assist for the all-important goal in the victory to maintain the club’s current good run.

Birmingham Live rated the 28-year-old’s performance on Tuesday as an 7/10, with journalist Joseph Chapman adding:

“Really important showing, especially in the second half after a slow start to the game – something which he wasn’t alone in. Particularly after going in front Mowatt’s contribution and role was magnified – vital in breaking play up and finding those through balls he’s so good at.”

A key figure for Corberan

Mowatt has been a key player for Carlos Corberan’s side so far this season. He has featured for the club in 16 of 18 league games so far, showing that he’s viewed as an important figure in the Spaniard’s West Brom team.

Whilst Mowatt’s main role is as a defensive midfielder, it is always a bonus when he can be involved in setting up goals – such as the winner against Cardiff City. That was Mowatt’s second assist of the season so far and with his passing ability, you’d fancy him to rack up a fair few more this campaign.

West Brom are next in action against Championship leaders Leicester City at the weekend. That game will provide a real test of the team’s promotion credentials after their impressive run.

Expect Mowatt to be a key man in the game, and he could well be vital to West Brom’s prospects of winning their six fixture in seven games.