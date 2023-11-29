Swansea City, Cardiff City eyeing 21-year-old midfielder, report claims

Swansea City and Cardiff City will both have their sights set on a bright 2024. The Swans will be hoping to find some consistency to build under Michael Duff while the Bluebirds will be determined to push on after a promising start to the Erol Bulut era.

A fruitful January transfer window will be key to the Welsh duo’s hopes of doing so. Now, it has been claimed the rivals could be set to battle it out in the market for a potential midfield addition.

Football Insider claims that Swansea City and Cardiff City are both showing an interest in 21-year-old prospect Leonard. The Scot is currently on a second season-long loan deal with League One side Northampton Town and he has been impressing once again.

Leonard caught the eye in League Two and after aiding the Cobblers’ promotion bid, the Brighton starlet returned for another stint in the summer. He’s played 21 times for Jon Brady’s side this season, taking his appearance total for the club to 69.

Ready for a step up?

After impressing in his first Northampton Town loan stint, Leonard has taken to League One brilliantly too. He’s been given a licence to get involved more going forward and it has worked to great effect, helping Brady’s Cobblers win three in a row.

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he was handed a Championship chance this winter. After taking well to senior football in League Two and League One, the second-tier seems like a logical step.

Swansea City have been a great club for developing loan players over the years and under Bulut, Cardiff City look like a club on the up again. Time will tell just what comes of the links though, with Brighton sure to carefully weigh up the next step.