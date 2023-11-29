‘Such a gift to have him’, ‘8/10’ – Portsmouth loan ace lauded after impressive display in Burton Albion win

Portsmouth got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory away to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth came into the midweek clash off the back of a first League One defeat of the season. In fact, it was their first in the third-tier since March. Blackpool thrashed John Mousinho’s side 4-0 but a 2-0 win against Burton Albion has spirits high again.

Colby Bishop netted from the spot shortly before the break before Alex Robertson found the back of the net for the first time in his senior career.

It capped off a great display for the Australian midfielder, who has been a big hit at Fratton Park since signing on loan from Manchester City in the summer. He’s found a regular role in the team alongside Joe Morrell with captain Marlon Pack out but with Morrell suspended, Robertson partnered the skipper in the middle last night.

The Portsmouth loan ace drew high praise for his display too. The News scored him an 8/10 for the game and handed him their man of the match award, with reporter Jordan Cross lauding him for his efforts. On Robertson, he wrote:

“Moments of class beyond the reach of the rest capped by his maiden Pompey goal. Majestic after the break – such a gift to have him wearing the star and crescent.”

A starring role

Robertson has caught the eye in youth football with parent club Manchester City but with Portsmouth, he’s proving he can play a starring role in senior football too. He’s a fantastic, composed presence on the ball and last night’s goal was thoroughly deserved after such a strong start to life at Fratton Park.

The hope will be that there are many more to come, and Pompey will be hopeful that he can continue to impress in their colours.

It was a win Mousinho’s side needed too. After the defeat to Blackpool, Portsmouth have a great chance to display that their mentality is different this year in the fight to make a long-awaited rise from League One.