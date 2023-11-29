Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City: 5 players who could dictate the game as top faces bottom

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City takes place in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City sees the Championship‘s bottom side host the leaders. The two sides couldn’t be in much more contrasting positions with the Owls languishing in the relegation zone while the Foxes march towards a Premier League return.

Last time out, Danny Rohl’s Wednesday were beaten by Birmingham City. Leicester City meanwhile defeated Watford 2-0.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City…

Jamie Vardy

Vardy hasn’t been a nailed on starter for Leicester City this season but after a match-winning brace off the bench against Watford, he deserves to return to the XI here. Despite being a Sheffield Wednesday fan, don’t expect that to put him off.

Djeidi Gassama

Gassama hasn’t been fancied for many starts this season but he is one of the Owls’ more lively players. Getting the crowd going and putting the Leicester full-backs on the back foot with some early runs could help set the tone.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has proven himself as a level above in the Championship. Expect him to be influential in the middle once more in this latest second-tier tie.

George Byers

Byers netted in the defeat to Birmingham City and should be in the middle alongside Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks for this one.

Harry Winks

Last but not least is Leicester City star Winks. He missed the win over Watford through suspension but expect him to slot back into Enzo Maresca’s side as he too has proven himself as a player above Championship standard.

He will likely come in for Hamza Choudhury and play alongside Wilfried Ndidi and the earlier mentioned Dewsbury-Hall.

The tie kicks off at Hillsborough at 19:45 tonight with the visitors strong favourites to pick up a victory.