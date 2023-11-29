Sheffield Wednesday taking a close look at centre-back with three goals in last four games

Sheffield Wednesday have brought Chippenham Town centre-back Dan Ellison in on trial, as reported by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are enduring a tough season in the Championship. They’re rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win to their name and a return to League One looks likely after a dismal few months at Hillsborough.

The success of the Owls’ U21s has been one of the few shining lights. They’re right in the fight for the Professional Development League title at this early juncture and in the 5-2 win over Hull City’s youngsters on Tuesday night, a new face was in action.

As shared by The Star, Sheffield Wednesday fielded 18-year-old centre-back Dan Ellison in the starting XI.

He’s joined on trial from National League South side Chippenham Town, where he has been making headlines in his breakthrough. Ellison has broken into the first-team in recent weeks and has netted an impressive three goals in his last four league games for the club.

Ellison has now turned out for Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters and will be hopeful of earning a move up the leagues.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

On the radar

Sheffield Wednesday are often looking for new talents to add to their academy ranks and given his form for Chippenham Town, it’s not much of a surprise that Ellison has emerged on the radar. It wouldn’t be a shock if other EFL clubs have taken note of his impressive goalscoring form upon his breakthrough either.

Time will tell if he can do enough to earn a deal with the Owls but after catching the eye in non-league football at 18, he looks to be in with a good chance of enjoying a future in the Football League.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team is gearing up for a tough game against league leaders Leicester City on Wednesday night.