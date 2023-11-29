Opinion: Bristol Rovers should end dragged-out managerial hunt with swift move for 38-year-old

Bristol Rovers are still without a permanent manager, over a month after they decided to part ways with Joey Barton at the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers’ decision to get rid of Barton came amid an inconsistent start to the season and while it caught some off-guard, it was a move a good section of the Gas fanbase backed. Since then, Andy Mangan has been in charge on a caretaker basis, and some good results have potentially eased the need for a permanent replacements.

A whole host of names have been linked though, with little progress seemingly being made. It seems Mangan is not in contention for the permanent job either, and a couple of fairly lacklustre displays indicate the need for a boss is there.

The search has dragged on long enough. Bristol Rovers need a new boss, and the ideal candidate has just become available.

A quick return to the dugout

On Wednesday morning, Cambridge United decided to part ways with Mark Bonner. It’s a decision that has ultimately been met with sadness by their supporters, as the 38-year-old is a manager who has lived and breathed the club during his time in charge, leading them to some historic moments too.

Bristol Rovers must take note of his success at the Abbey, as he could be an ideal replacement for the League One club.

At just 38, Bonner is still a young coach and he’s a highly enthusiastic one. Bringing someone in like him could breathe some new life into Rovers after an extended spell of little clarity and the disappointing end to Barton’s tenure.

Just over a year ago he was in line for a big jump to the Championship with Rotherham United too. He turned that down though, but the matter indicates how he’s viewed in coaching circles and his loyalty.

Bonner is a manager who can easily have a future at a higher level and at a club with Bristol Rovers’ support, he could find real success after his Cambridge exit. The Gas need to get a permanent boss in soon, and they should be viewing Bonner as a serious candidate for the job.