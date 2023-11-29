‘Looks like a hamstring injury’ – Norwich City sweating over blow to in-form loan star

Norwich City manager David Wagner has admitted he is concerned about the injury suffered by Hwang Ui-Jo in the match against Watford.

Norwich City suffered a disappointing 3-2 loss to Watford despite being two goals ahead at one stage. Hwang lasted just 17 minutes in the tie. In that time he scored a goal, his second in two games and his third of the season.

Sadly for the Canaries, after the Nottingham Forest loanee went off the team slumped and suffered a damaging defeat. As it stands, Norwich City sit in 14th place in the Championship table.

Wagner spoke out about the injury after the game. He told the Pink Un:

“It looks like a hamstring injury. Obviously there will be a scan and then we will see how serious. We must wait to see how serious and what it really means, but obviously you’ve seen he’s in good form. He scored goals for South Korea, scored for us in the last couple of games and before he worked very hard as well.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A new concern

The injury comes at a bad time for the player and the club. Hwang had started to find form with Norwich City and after thrashing home a great goal in the early stages of the Watford defeat, he may well have gone onto grab another to change the course of the game had he stayed on.

The Canaries need as many goal scorers in their squad at the moment as the club aims to put together a winning run of games. That is why the absence of Hwang will be badly felt if he is out for a considerable period of time.

It might not help David Wagner’s bid to maintain his post either. A change in management isn’t out of the question and with Hwang out, he’ll now be without one of his in-form players, though time will tell what the extent of the injury is.

Norwich City are back in action against Bristol City this weekend. It’ll be a tough game for the Canaries after a strong start to life at Ashton Gate for Liam Manning.