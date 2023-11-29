Leicester City’s breakout star emerges on Everton, Crystal Palace radars

Leicester City’s drop into the Championship has opened the door for academy graduate McAteer to break into the first-team. He’s had senior outings before and has spent time on loan with Forest Green Rovers and Notts County but has emerged as one of the Foxes’ most exciting prospects this season.

McAteer, 22, has played 12 times across all competitions, chipping in with five goals in the process. He’s mainly played on the right-wing but has also been deployed on the left by Enzo Maresca.

Now, it is claimed that the Leicester City starlet is drawing top-flight interest.

Reporting for FootballTransfers, Jacque Talbot has revealed that Everton and Crystal Palace are both monitoring McAteer. The player has ambitions of playing Premier League football but he is not interested in joining a team that could drop to the Championship, it is added.

One to watch?

McAteer has certainly caught the eye in his breakthrough with Leicester City. He’s impressed in a far from simple role on the right-hand side for Maresca and looks like a player with a really bright future ahead of him.

After overseeing his development in their academy, the Foxes will be hopeful much of that exciting future will be spent under their watch. However, tempting Premier League interest could put a test to the club and player’s resolve in the winter.

McAteer is currently under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2025, so Leicester City would be wise to try and tie him down to a longer-term deal. That would make their stance clear over his future while protecting their interests, and after an impressive impact on the first-team, it would be a deserved show of faith in McAteer.