Leeds United vs Swansea City: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight

Leeds United vs Swansea City takes place in the Championship tonight.

Leeds United vs Swansea City sees 4th take on 18th in the Championship. The Whites are right in the promotion fight while the South Welsh outfit’s inconsistent form has prevented them from making serious inroads up the table.

Swansea City could move as high as 14th with a win here though, so Michael Duff will have his sights set on all three points. Leeds meanwhile, they would move back into 3rd with three points and could go within four points of the top two if Leicester City and/or Ipswich Town are beaten.

Now, ahead of the game, we highlight five players who could dictate Leeds United vs Swansea City…

Georginio Rutter

Rutter played for Leeds United against Rotherham United but it wasn’t his finest outing. He’s back at 100% after injury though and should be in line for a start, so he’ll have his sights firmly set on a return to the scoresheet.

Jerry Yates

Swansea City striker Yates made a much-needed return to goalscoring ways in the draw vs Hull City at the weekend. If was his first in six games and his fifth of the season, so he’ll be keen to get a run going in a bid to find some form.

Crysencio Summerville

Dutch flyer Summerville has been in supreme form this season and expect him to be a standout player in Leeds United vs Swansea City.

He has seven goals and five assists in 14 Championship games and is quickly becoming one of Daniel Farke’s most influential players.

Matt Grimes

Grimes returns to Elland Road as Swansea City skipper tonight. He’s developed massively since that loan in the 2016/17 season and is crucial in dictating and controlling in the middle of the park, so he’s one Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara will have to keep a close eye on.

Joel Piroe

Piroe faces former club Swansea City for the first time and after just one goal in his last six, he’ll be determined to get back amongst the goals tonight. Swansea know just what he’s capable of but they’ll no doubt have a tough task keeping him quiet.

The clash kicks off at 19:45 tonight.