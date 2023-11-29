Leeds United determined to hold onto key duo in January, report states

Leeds United are currently in a battle to win promotion back to the Premier League. As it stands, they are 4th in the table, seven points off automatic promotion.

The Whites will want to keep hold of their most important players in a bid to get back to the top flight. Football Insider has backed that up, reporting that they want to keep hold of Summerville and Gnonto in January.

The story goes on to state that the club are keen to keep the duo even though they know selling the players would boost the January transfer window budget. It is also claimed in the report that Leeds ‘need to make sales’ in January to make more signings, and every player as a price.

On the move?

It remains to be seem what will happen with Summerville and Gnonto. But Leeds United fans will surely be pleased that the club seems determined to keep the duo at the club.

Whilst signing players in January is important, it is also important to keep your best players at the club, especially when you are in a Championship promotion race.

Should bids come in for either player in the transfer window, it sounds like Leeds United will turn them down, unless they are so vast that they have to be accepted.

It promises to be an interesting January transfer window for the Leeds United support. The club will surely be relieved when the window closes and Summerville and Gnonto are still at Elland Road, but remains to be seen if that will be the case.