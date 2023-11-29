‘He’s incredible’, ’10/10′ – Hull City star stuns local journalist with performance in Rotherham United hammering

Hull City moved into the Championship play-off places after an emphatic 4-1 Championship win over Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

Hull City controlled the game for the entire 90 minutes. The Tigers were three goals up at half-time, and bagged their fourth shortly after the restart.

The star man for the Tigers during the game was 21-year-old winger Jaden Philogene. The former Aston Villa man was in great form once again, scoring twice to take his goal tally for the season to six in 12 Championship games. He’s been a revelation since his arrival

Hull Live rated the player’s performance on Tuesday night as a perfect 10/10, with journalist Barry Cooper writing:

“What more is there to say? He’s incredible, as was his backheel for the second goal. Just go and watch it. His second was less complicated but came at the start of the second half and put City 4-0 up. Another scintillating display.”

That is incredibly high praise from Cooper, and it shows just how good a player Philogene has been for Hull City this season.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Big reason for team’s success

Philogene is certainly a big reason why Hull City have been performing so well this season under manager Liam Rosenior. Not only has the player scored six goals, but he has also contributed five assists, instantly becoming one of the club’s most important players and arguably, one of the Championship’s best on current form.

As it stands, Hull City are in 6th place in the Championship table. They are well-placed to make a good run at promotion and Philogene will be central to that.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if other clubs are taking a look at the winger, but as Philogene is under contract under 2026 and only signed in the summer, Hull don’t need to sell the player. Hopefully, this is just the start of a glowing career in the club’s colours.

For now, Hull City fans can enjoy watching a player who is one of the best in the Championship.