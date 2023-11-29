‘He’ll be back’ – Fresh insight emerges on Swansea City loan ace who is desperate to earn permanent stay

Swansea City co-owner Jason Levien has stated he expects Kristian Fletcher to be back with D.C. United when his loan spell comes to an end.

Swansea City added young American forward Fletcher to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in on loan from D.C. United. He’s not been in the first-team on a matchday yet but has really caught the eye in the academy ranks, with some tipping him for a shot in Michael Duff’s side.

Wales Online reported previously that Fletcher is ‘effectively’ on trial with the Swans while on this short-term loan. They added that the 18-year-old is ‘desperate’ to earn a full-time stay in South Wales.

However, the chances of that look to have been played down.

Jason Levien – Swansea City co-owner and CEO of D.C. United – has told MLSsoccer.com that the expectation is that Fletcher will be back with the MLS side when his loan ends. He added that the change of management at D.C. presents a ‘great opportunity’ for the player, saying:

“I think it’s fantastic that Kristian is having the success he’s having and the experience he’s having.

“We want him playing first-team soccer or football to get that experience as well. So right now we expect that he’ll be back with D.C. United.

“We’re going to talk to him and both clubs about that, figure out what’s the best path for his development. But I think with a new coach coming into D.C. and new leadership in soccer operations, I think it’s a great opportunity for Kristian.”

One to keep an eye on?

While it seems that, for now, the plan is for Fletcher to return to his parent club at the end of his loan, it is still a situation worth keeping an eye on. The link between Swansea City and D.C. United is obvious and with the clubs set to figure out what is best for Fletcher, it’s still not decided just what the action will be.

He’s enjoying his time in South Wales and the chance to play for a Championship club is one that no doubt appeals to a young American prospect like Fletcher. It seems the matter will be down to the clubs to decide though.

Swansea City are in action against Leeds United on Wednesday night and will be looking to take all three points on a tough trip to Elland Road.