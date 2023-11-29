‘Doesn’t look brilliant’ – John Mousinho delivers early verdict on injury to vital Portsmouth player

Portsmouth manager Joe Mousinho has admitted that he is concerned about the injury suffered by striker Colby Bishop on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth defeated Burton Albion 2-0 on Tuesday night to stay in 2nd place in the League One table. Bishop opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but was forced off with an ankle injury at half-time. A goal from Alex Robertson put Pompey 2-0 up, and that was how things ended.

Now, the Pompey boss has admitted he’s concerned that Bishop, who has scored 11 goals this season, could be facing a spell out of action.

Speaking on the matter, Mousinho told the Portsmouth News:

“It doesn’t look brilliant, his ankle has swollen up. I think we’ve been really, really unlucky with it, there’s nothing we can do about it. It wasn’t a bad challenge, the pitch is fine, Colby is very resilient. We’ll now have to see how that pans out over the next couple of days.”

The manager detailed that the player is on crutches and a protective boot. His progress will be monitored in the coming days.

“The boot and crutches are precautionary, but that’s not to say there’s not an injury there, he is definitely injured. As a precaution, you want to make sure you take as much weight off that ankle as possible – and we will review it over the next couple of days.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A nervous wait…

It would be a huge blow to Portsmouth’s promotion bid if Bishop is out of action for a considerable period. He has scored goals on a regular basis since the start of the season and has netted in three out of Portsmouth’s four last fixtures. Bishop has also contributed two assists as well this season.

Portsmouth fans will be eager to hear the update from Mousinho when he has a press conference ahead of Pompey’s next game against Northampton this weekend.

With Pompey facing fellow title contenders Bolton Wanderers on the December, the club would no doubt love to have Bishop back in time for that game. Even if Bishop is only on the bench for the game against Bolton, it would give the club a boost to have such a key player in the squad.