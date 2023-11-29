Carlisle United battling Belgian club for 27-goal/assist striker, six-figure bid made

Carlisle United and Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk are battling for Bohemians talisman Jonathan Afolabi, as per a report from the Irish Independent.

Carlisle United will be eyeing the January transfer window as a great opportunity to bolster the ranks. It’s been a tough season back in League One for the Cumbrians, who sit 22nd in the table and three points away from safety.

Goals haven’t been easy to come by for Paul Simpson’s side and that is something they will be keen to address in January. A return of 15 goals in 19 games is among the third-tier’s lowest, so a new striker certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Now, links with a target have emerged.

The Irish Independent reports that Carlisle United are keen on Bohemians star Afolabi, who notched 20 goals and seven assists in 40 games over the 2023 campaign. The ex-Southampton and Celtic ace has been the subject of a €200,000 bid from both Carlisle and Belgian side KV Kortrijk, but Bohemians are set to hold out for €300,000.

On the move?

Time will tell just what comes of Carlisle United’s reported interest in Afolabi, but it’s no surprise that he’s drawing such interest. EFL clubs have found plenty of success in recruiting from the Republic of Ireland over the years and after finding impressive form with Bohemians, Afolabi is a strong candidate for a winter move over to the Football League.

The 23-year-old Irishman spent time in Southampton and Celtic’s academies but never played for their senior teams, finding action out on loan in Scotland’s lower leagues while with the Bhoys.

Afolabi looks to have really found his feet in Ireland after a permanent move though. Time will tell if he earns a high-profile move to League One or Belgium, with Carlisle United and KV Kortrijk battling it out.