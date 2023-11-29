Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City takes place in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City sees the teams that are 11th and 16th in the table face off. at Ewood Park. Both teams’ inability to put together a consistent run of results have left them unable to make serious inroads up the league.

A Rovers victory would leave Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side only two points off Hull City, who are in 6th place.

Meanwhile, a second win in a row for Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City manager could move the team as high as 13th in the Championship, more than 10 points ahead of the relegation zone.

Now, ahead of the game, we highlight five players who could dictate Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City…

Sammie Szmodics

The Irish international is one of the best players in the Championship at the moment. He has scored 11 goals in the Championship from midfield, and if he is on form he is more than capable of adding to that goal tally for the Ewood Park side.

Jay Stansfield

Fulham loanee Stansfield has been a bright spark for the St. Andrew’s side this season. Stansfield has thrived since Wayne Rooney took over as manager, scoring two goals. He will be key to Birmingham City’s chances of getting a positive result for the second game in a row.

Tyrhys Dolan

The 21-year-old winger has been in good form for Blackburn Rovers recently. He has scored two goals and contributed two assists in the last seven games and could be influential in Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Siriki Dembele

The attacker recently returned to the Birmingham City starting line-up for the weekend victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Dembele has scored three goals this season, and he is capable of influencing the game if he is at his best.

Andy Moran

The on-loan Brighton talent has been excellent for Blackburn in recent weeks. He has contributed one goal and four assists in the last three games. If he continues that form against Birmingham, Moran could practically win the tie on his own.