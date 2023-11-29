‘Bit of a mess’ – Reporter speaks out on Bristol Rovers managerial hunt, 37-year-old ruled out

Bristol Rovers’ next permanent manager will not be caretaker boss Andy Mangan, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Bristol Rovers have been without a manager since Joey Barton left the League One club at the end of October. Mangan has been in charge since then and has done a decent job in his time at the helm on a temporary basis.

Mangan has won four games as caretaker manager, but that doesn’t seem to be enough to persuade the Bristol Rovers that he should become the full time manager.

Witcoop took to X to update the Rovers support on the managerial hunt, stating that Mangan was a ‘serious option’ to become manager, but that ‘will no longer be the case’. He also claimed that the process of appointing a new manager has been a ‘bit of a mess’ with over a month now passed since Barton’s exit.

Andy Mangan was being considered as a serious option to become Bristol Rovers’ full time manager. Sounds it will no longer be the case. Bit of a mess the whole process but still can’t understand why clubs don’t have plans in place when they make a change. #BRFC #bristolrovers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) November 28, 2023

Club comfortably in mid-table

As it stands, Bristol Rovers are 11th in the League One table. They are nine points off the play-off places, and eight points ahead of the relegation zone. It looks at the moment that it will be a season of mid-table consolidation at the Memorial Stadium but there is time for things to change.

Given that performances have been pretty steady in recent weeks, it is a bit of a surprise that Mangan isn’t in the frame for the permanent job anymore. Although, perhaps the club aren’t impressed with the two recent league games without a win which have seen the Gas lose some ground on the top six.

Going almost a month without a permanent manager in place is unusual. The situation will need to be resolved sooner rather than later. For the sake of the rest of the season, Bristol Rovers will need to announce a permanent manager soon.