‘8/10’, ‘Something special’ – Bolton Wanderers star earns high praise after equalling club record vs Oxford United

Bolton Wanderers played out a 0-0 draw with promotion rivals Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United are fighting it out towards the top of the League One table at the moment but nothing could split the two on Tuesday night.

Both teams had good opportunities and openings in front of goal but ultimately, the spoils were shared as they drew 0-0. While a win would have been preferred for both, a point isn’t bad in the grand scheme of things.

One man Bolton Wanderers have to thank is goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, who produced some fantastic stops to keep the scores level. He saved superbly from Stanley Mills and denied Cameron Brannagan from range to ensure the Trotters took a point back from the Kassam Stadium.

The goalless draw means Bolton Wanderers and Baxter have now kept seven clean sheets in a row, equalling a club record. It’s quite the feat, and it’s one Baxter has earned high praise for. The Bolton News scored him an 8/10 for his efforts on Tuesday night, with reporter Marc Iles writing:

“Wanderers equalled a club record for successive clean sheets, and while he [Baxter] rightly says it was a team effort, those two saves in the first half were something special.”

A permanent star in goal

Bolton Wanderers have been spoiled with their starting goalkeepers in recent seasons. James Trafford took some replacing after his two fantastic loan spells but Baxter has taken to life with the club brilliantly, and he’s not one they’ll lose at the end of the season.

Baxter was signed on a free transfer in the summer following his release from Chelsea and with a fantastic clean sheet record to his name thanks to some brilliant saves, you’d fancy him to hold down that no.1 shirt for some time yet.

Bolton signed Baxter to a two-year deal in the summer, keeping him until 2025. It might not be long before he earns an extension though amid continued impressive displays in between the sticks for the League One promotion hopefuls.