50-year-old manager among candidates interviewed by Rotherham United this week

Rotherham United remain without a permanent manager after deciding to part ways with Matt Taylor. Wayne Carlisle has been leading the Millers on a caretaker basis, but the heavy defeat to Hull City in the weekend has emphasised the need for a permanent appointment.

Plenty of names have been linked but to no avail. The need for an appointment is growing, as is the clamour from supporters.

Now, a fresh update on the search for Taylor’s replacement has emerged from The Yorkshire Post. They report that Rotherham United have interviewed candidates this week, with out-of-work former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones among them.

Jones was initially reluctant, it is said, but an interview suggests this position may well have changed. However, it could be that a new boss is not in place by the time this weekend’s game with Birmingham City comes around.

Ramping up the search

Rotherham United are in a fight to maintain their Championship status this season and the longer their search for a manager goes on, the more the uncertainty is dragged on. You get the feeling the players need clarity on the direction they’re going in, and the fans are pining for the same.

When a permanent appointment is made, the focus can turn to playing in a specific way and hopefully, planning for some squad-bolstering winter signings. Time will tell who just comes in, but the interviews taking place hopefully mark the start of the net closing in on a new boss.

Jones would be a strong appointment for Rotherham United but it remains to be seen if the interview leads to anything fruitful.