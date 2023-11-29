3 Saidou Khan alternatives Wrexham must consider amid recent link with Swindon Town standout

Wrexham were linked with a move for Swindon Town midfielder Saidou Khan earlier this week.

Wrexham are said to be eyeing a £350,000 deal for the Swindon Town star, as claimed by Football Insider. Khan is a standout player for the League Two rivals and would be a great addition to Phil Parkinson’s ranks but the unpredictability of the transfer market means the promotion hopefuls should have alternatives in mind.

With that said, here are three midfielders Wrexham should look at instead of Khan…

Jeando Fuchs – Peterborough United

A punchy suggestion, but it’s no secret that Wrexham are a club with seriously pulling power and good financial backing. They’ve tempted players to lower divisions before and Fuchs is out of contract at the end of this season.

He’s had a tough season with injuries but if a deal was there to be done, he’d someone who would immediately become one of League Two’s best midfielders, and potentially by some distance.

Harry Clifton – Grimsby Town

Harry Clifton is a vital player for Grimsby Town and has been since coming through their academy ranks. The Welshman is amongst the division’s standout midfielders and the chance to join a more upwardly-mobile side based in his native could be tempting.

The 25-year-old can play in a range of midfield roles and if Wrexham were to win promotion, he could manage the step up. Clifton is also out of contract in 2024.

Aaron Morley – Bolton Wanderers

Last but not least is Morley, who has managed three goals and six assists this season. That sort of return would have you thinking he starts week in, week out for Bolton Wanderers, but that is not the case.

Morley’s minutes have been fairly limited given his output and the project at Wrexham and an increase in starting football could be a tempting offer for the former Rochdale standout. He too would instantly become one of the fourth-tier‘s best midfielders.