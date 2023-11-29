3 out-of-work managers Cambridge United should consider after Mark Bonner decision

Cambridge United have announced that they have sacked manager Mark Bonner with the club sitting in 18th place in League One.

Cambridge United have had Bonner in charge since 2020. He won the team promotion with a 2nd placed finish in League Two in the 2021/22 campaign and guided them to safety last time around, but their struggles towards the bottom-end of the division have persisted this season.

As it stands, Cambridge United as 18th in the League One table and have won just five league games this season. With the U’s just four points ahead of the relegation zone, and the club have made the decision to sack Bonner and move for a new manager.

With that said, here are three out-of-work coaches Cambridge United should consider…

Steve Cotterill

If the U’s want to bring in a manager who has plenty of experience in the lower leagues, then Steve Cotterill could well be a candidate. He has been out-of-work since leaving Shrewsbury Town earlier this year.

Cotterill has won promotion from both League One and League Two, and even though he had most of his success almost a decade ago, he did a good job with Shrewsbury and could be great to help Cambridge United consolidate their place in League One.

Mark Kennedy

Mark Kennedy did well in his most recent job at Lincoln City, guiding his team to an 11th place season in League One in his first full season as boss.

He was moved on in October, but if Cambridge United want a manager who knows how to steer a team to a steady mid-table finish and develop players, Kennedy is certainly an option worth considering.

Dean Holden

Dean Holden has had spells in charge at Bristol City and Stoke City as both permanent and interim manager, so he has experience of managing big clubs. His exit from Charlton Athletic came amid a poor run of form but the move was arguably a harsh one, so he definitely deserves another shot in League One.

He’s got experience but the best years of his managerial career are likely ahead of him, so Holden could be a great option for Cambridge United.