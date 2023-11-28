Young duo back in contention for Sunderland as Huddersfield Town clash awaits

Sunderland assistant manager Mark Venus has confirmed that Chris Rigg and Mason Burstow will be in contention to return against Huddersfield Town.

Sunderland are currently 9th in the Championship table and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

At the weekend, they lost 2-0 to Plymouth Argyle. The Black Cats will want to pick up the three points to get back on track, and they should be confident of doing so at home to a struggling Huddersfield Town.

They could be helped in that matter by the returns of Rigg and Burstow. Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith stated on X that assistant manager Venus confirmed that the duo are ‘in contention’ to return to the first-team squad for the game against the Terriers.

Mark Venus on press conference duty today as TM has a chest infection – he's pretty hopeful he'll be back to take charge tomorrow night. Confirmed that Chris Rigg and Mason Burstow are in contention to return to the squad – as you were otherwise.#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) November 28, 2023

Venus took charge of the press conference with Tony Mowbray absent due to a chest infection. However, it is hoped he’ll be on the touchline as usual on Wednesday.

Duo can make an impact

16-year-old midfielder Rigg has featured regularly in the Sunderland first-team squad this season. He has yet to make a Championship start, but he has made six appearances off the bench.

The talent has made one start this season, that coming in the EFL Cup versus Crewe Alexandra. Rigg offers another option in the middle of the park and adds some more depth to their ranks again.

Burstow meanwhile has started seven of Sunderland’s league games so far this season. However, he has yet to find the back of the net in the campaign so far, so the club will be hopeful that he can find form upon his return to action.

Having players return from injury can only help Sunderland during the busy Christmas period as the club aim to return to the play-off places.