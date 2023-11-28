Wrexham lining up £350,000 move for League Two midfielder, report claims

Wrexham are fighting it out towards the top end of the League Two table following their rise from the National League. They currently sit 2nd in the table, five points away from leaders Stockport County as we near the halfway point of the campaign.

The Red Dragons’ financial backing is no secret and in a bid to strengthen their promotion push, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there was money spent this winter to bolster the ranks.

Now, claims of interest in Swindon Town star Khan have emerged.

Football Insider reports that Wrexham are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old midfielder and are looking to strike a deal of around £350,000 for Khan this winter. The Gambian midfielder is among League Two‘s standout players in the middle of the park and has played 18 times for Swindon this season, chipping in with three assists.

On the up

While Wrexham are a club looking to embark on a journey up the Football League, winter target Khan has been on quite the journey of his own to get where he is. He might be a Swindon Town regular now but the Gambian midfielder has come a long way himself.

Khan has spent the vast majority of his career playing non-league football, working his way up to Chesterfield in 2021. A strong season there saw him earn an EFL move with Swindon in the summer of 2022 and he’s come on leaps and bounds since then.

As a combative yet well-rounded midfielder, Khan could be a fantastic addition to Phil Parkinson’s midfield. Swindon won’t want to lose one of their key men to a fourth-tier rival but money talks, and Wrexham have plenty of it.