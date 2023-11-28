‘We’ve had discussions’ – Liam Manning shares Bristol City’s transfer priority ahead of January window

Bristol City manager Liam Manning has said that he wants to bring goalscorers to Ashton Gate in the January transfer window.

Bristol City are currently 11th in the Championship table. Scoring goals has been a problem for the Robins so far this season, with the 10 clubs ahead of them in the Championship all scoring more goals in 2023/24.

The Ashton Gate outfit have scored 19 goals, which is 10 goals less than Plymouth Argyle, who are currently 19th in the Championship.

The lack of goals is an issue that Manning is keen to address in January. It will be his first window in charge of Bristol City and the boss is clear on what he wants to add to the team. Speaking at a recent fan forum (as quoted by Bristol Live), he said:

“We’re in talks with Brian [Tinnion, Bristol City technical director] constantly in terms of what do we need to add.

“In terms of initial bits I think some goals might help, so attacking positions is something that we’ve had discussions about but it’s a really difficult market, front players and wide players, especially in January, so you have to do the right business, that’s the most important bit.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Too many goalless games

So far, in two games under Manning, Bristol City have managed to score three goals, which is a decent start.

The Robins have only managed to score over two goals on two occasions though, the weekend’s 3-2 win against Middlesbrough and a 4-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle in September being the games the question.

In most other games finding the back of the net has been a struggle for Manning’s side. In fact, in six games they drawn a blank. That is quite a high total with only 17 Championship matches played thus far.

It will be interesting to see if Manning goes back to his former club Oxford United to look for players that can score goals in January. That will be something to watch out for, but in general Bristol City fans likely won’t care who the players are signed from, as long as they can score on a regular basis for the club.