Tottenham Hotspur keeping a close eye on Blackburn Rovers star

Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton is being closely watched by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, 90min reports.

Blackburn Rovers are enduring an up and down season in the Championship. They currently sit 10th in the table have lost as many games as they have won as they strive for more consistency.

One of the players trying to help them get consistent results is 19-year-old Wharton, who has been a mainstay for Jon Dahl Tomasson once again this season. He has featured in 15 of the club’s 17 Championship fixtures so far and is among the most promising players outside of the Premier League.

Now, it seems that the Wharton’s displays have garnered top-flight attention once again. 90min states that the Blackburn Rovers talent’s progress is being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently 5th in the Premier League.

The report states that Spurs have been ‘closely and intently watching’ the player. Tottenham’s interest in the player isn’t a shock, as TEAMtalk reported back in September that they were one of a number of clubs that had looked at the player earlier in 2023.

On the move?

There are a number of clubs keen on Wharton. The 90min story names the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United as being interested in the player, but Blackburn Rovers are already said to be holding a firm stance over keeping Wharton this winter.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham or any of the other clubs interested in Wharton make a move in the January window to try and tempt them into a sale through

Blackburn Rovers will obviously want to keep hold of the player as he looks key to the team’s prospects of enjoying a good season and can be a star player for the years to come. However, that could depend on the money that the Ewood Park side are offered. It might well be too good to turn down.